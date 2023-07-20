AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) will release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 21st. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $5.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $181.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

