StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STEP. Barclays upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of STEP opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.36 million. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 33,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $753,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,920.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 25,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,390. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,495,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 696,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 215,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,491,000 after acquiring an additional 292,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

