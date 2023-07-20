StockNews.com Upgrades TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) to “Strong-Buy”

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.85. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

