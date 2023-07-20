SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $9.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPWR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

SunPower Stock Performance

SunPower stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. SunPower has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 108.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 48.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

