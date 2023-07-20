Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Now Covered by William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price target indicates a potential upside of 118.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TARS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $538.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $156,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $149,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,006 shares in the company, valued at $19,058,601.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,382. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

