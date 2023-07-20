Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $255.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.
TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $211.16 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.71 and its 200-day moving average is $227.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
