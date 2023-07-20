Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $255.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $211.16 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.71 and its 200-day moving average is $227.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

