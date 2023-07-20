Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.74.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 588.73, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,989. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.