Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.74.
Trade Desk Price Performance
NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 588.73, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66.
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,989. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Featured Articles
