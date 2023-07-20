Citigroup Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $160.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VC. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visteon from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.42.

Visteon Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,475. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Visteon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

