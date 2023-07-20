Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) versus Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Head to Head Contrast

Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems -9.35% -10.27% -8.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Steakholder Foods and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspire Medical Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $340.73, indicating a potential upside of 6.20%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

98.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Inspire Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems $466.37 million 19.95 -$44.88 million ($1.56) -205.66

Steakholder Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Steakholder Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

