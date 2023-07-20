Head to Head Review: Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) and Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) and Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Home Product Center Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Arhaus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Arhaus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Home Product Center Public and Arhaus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Product Center Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Arhaus 0 1 5 0 2.83

Valuation and Earnings

Arhaus has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Arhaus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arhaus is more favorable than Home Product Center Public.

This table compares Home Product Center Public and Arhaus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Product Center Public N/A N/A N/A $0.26 1.78 Arhaus $1.23 billion 1.31 $136.63 million $1.10 10.45

Arhaus has higher revenue and earnings than Home Product Center Public. Home Product Center Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arhaus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Home Product Center Public and Arhaus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Product Center Public N/A N/A N/A Arhaus 12.02% 86.28% 17.33%

Summary

Arhaus beats Home Product Center Public on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Product Center Public

(Get Free Report)

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in goods and materials for construction, extension, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and range of related services. It also offers 3D, installation, maintenance, home makeover, cleaning, warehousing, and distribution services. In addition, the company leases space. Home Product Center Public Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits. In addition, it offers lighting products, including various distinct and artistic lighting fixtures comprising chandeliers, pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces; textile products, such as handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws; and décor products, including various wall art to mirrors, vases to candles, and other decorative accessories. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, print and digital media, and in-home designer services. Arhaus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

