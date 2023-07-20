Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$81.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTRAF. TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Metro Price Performance

MTRAF opened at $55.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24. Metro has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $58.23.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

