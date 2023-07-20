JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($30.07) to GBX 2,000 ($26.15) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Halma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,350 ($30.73) to GBX 2,425 ($31.71) in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Halma has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

