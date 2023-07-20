Fu Shou Yuan International Group (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fu Shou Yuan International Group (OTCMKTS:FSHUFFree Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

FSHUF stock opened at $1.00 on Monday.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides burial and funeral services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Burial Services, Funeral Services, and Other Services segments. The Burial Services segment sells burial plots; and offers cemetery maintenance services.

