JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target to GBX 1,920

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.84) to GBX 1,920 ($25.10) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IMIAY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,662.50.

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Monday. IMI has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

