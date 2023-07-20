Barclays Trims Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Target Price to GBX 1,070

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFFree Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,080 ($14.12) to GBX 1,070 ($13.99) in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($17.68) to GBX 1,404 ($18.36) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($20.59) to GBX 1,550 ($20.27) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Hiscox Price Performance

HCXLF stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

