Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Equities researchers at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sands China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.

Get Sands China alerts:

Sands China Stock Performance

Shares of Sands China stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. Sands China has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.