SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

Equities researchers at Macquarie started coverage on shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHYGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SJM Price Performance

OTCMKTS SJMHY opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. SJM has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

SJM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.