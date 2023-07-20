SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie started coverage on shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SJM Price Performance

OTCMKTS SJMHY opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. SJM has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

