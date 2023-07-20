Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,920

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,860 ($24.32) to GBX 1,920 ($25.10) in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.89) to GBX 2,040 ($26.67) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Smiths Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Smiths Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $21.16 on Monday. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

