Barclays Lowers Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target to GBX 825

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 825 ($10.79) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCBFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 970 ($12.68) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.39) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($11.38) to GBX 805 ($10.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 821 ($10.73) to GBX 797 ($10.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

