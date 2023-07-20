PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PREKF opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

