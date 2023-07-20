Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON:LTG opened at GBX 88.85 ($1.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £702.95 million, a PE ratio of 2,221.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.22. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 74.75 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.70 ($2.06).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.
