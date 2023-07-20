Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,920

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,860 ($24.32) to GBX 1,920 ($25.10) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Smiths Group to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.57) to GBX 1,775 ($23.21) in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,645.50 ($21.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54,850.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,642.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,683.18. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,807 ($23.63).

Insider Activity at Smiths Group

Smiths Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 193 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,257.84 ($4,259.73). 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

