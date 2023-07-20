Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,000

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.53) to GBX 3,000 ($39.23) in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXINF. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($38.31) to GBX 3,100 ($40.53) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,720 ($35.56) to GBX 2,660 ($34.78) in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

OXINF stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

