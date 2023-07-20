Rotork (LON:ROR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Rotork to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.39).

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 310.80 ($4.06) on Monday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.51). The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 318.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,825.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.