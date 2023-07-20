StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

