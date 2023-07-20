Warrantee Inc. Prices IPO at $4.00 Per Share (WRNT)

Warrantee Inc. (WRNT) plans to raise $11 million in an initial public offering on the week of July 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,800,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

In the last year, Warrantee Inc. generated $2.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $210,000. The company has a market cap of $91.1 million.

Prime Number Capital served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Warrantee Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Warrantee is a Japanese marketing and market research technology company that helps corporate sponsors unlock value through targeted marketing campaigns while providing our corporate sponsorsâ€™ potential customers who participate in our campaigns with extended warranty coverage on durables (air conditioners or other major appliances, for example) or certain healthcare benefits sponsored by our corporate sponsors. (Incorporated in Japan) Our company was founded in Japan in 2013. Beginning in 2018, we have focused on developing a suite of specialized marketing and market research services through campaigns for enterprises, which we refer to as our corporate sponsors. These services are designed to collect and leverage targeted and specialty data of our corporate sponsorsâ€™ potential customers to provide proprietary market insights to our corporate sponsors and promote sales of their products. In addition to our CEO and CFO, we operate our business with one full-time employee in charge of accounting matters and one part-time employee in charge of sales matters in Japan. We have a limited operating history with our campaign services, including a limited number of corporate sponsors (one in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, three in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, three in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and four currently) on whom our business has been substantially dependent. We cannot guarantee that with our current limited resources we can adequately grow our business, increase our sponsor base, or manage our operations as a publicly traded company in the United States. In addition, the loss of any corporate sponsor in the absence of securing new business would have a material adverse effect on our operations and financial condition. *Note: Revenue is for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2022. (Note: Warrantee Inc. cut its IPO by 44 percent to 2.77 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) – down from 5.0 million ADS – and kept the assumed IPO price at $4.00 – to raise $11.08 million in an F-1/A filing dated June 2, 2023; in that filing, Warrantee also changed its sole book-runner to Prime Number Capital from Network 1 Financial Securities and updatedÂ its financial statements. Warrantee Inc. also filed a letter with the SEC dated June 2, 2023, in which it withdrew the prospectus for its previous IPO.) (Background: Warrantee Inc. revived its postponed IPO in an F-1 filing dated Dec. 6, 2022, and disclosed new terms: 5.0 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at $4.00 each to raise $20.0 million. The IPO of Warrantee Inc. was postponed on Monday, July 11, 2022, “until further notice.” The IPO – 2.14 million shares at $6.00 to $8.00 – had been expected to price on the night of July 11, 2022.) “.

Warrantee Inc. was founded in 2013 and has 4 employees. The company is located at 1103, Kitahama Craft 2-4-1 Doshomachi, Chuo-ku Osaka City, Osaka 541-0045, Japan and can be reached via phone at +81(0)6-6227-8775 or on the web at https://warrantee.com/.

