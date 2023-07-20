Spectris (LON:SXS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 3,100 ($40.53) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 3,300 ($43.15).

SXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,265 ($55.77) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,721.25 ($48.66).

Spectris Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,635 ($47.53) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,640.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,516.92. The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,429.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

