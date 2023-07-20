Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABF. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.15) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.11) to GBX 2,250 ($29.42) in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($27.13).
ABF opened at GBX 2,103 ($27.50) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,223 ($15.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,139 ($27.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The company has a market cap of £16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,213.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,934.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,926.09.
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
