Truist Financial Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $26.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.26.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,199,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

