AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £130 ($169.98) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from £132 ($172.59) to £126 ($164.75) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £119.88 ($156.74).

LON:AZN opened at £105.02 ($137.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of £113.27. The stock has a market cap of £162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,468.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,499.21 ($124.21) and a 1 year high of £123.92 ($162.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £117.01 ($152.99) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($305,988.49). 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

