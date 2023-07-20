GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,390

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from GBX 1,450 ($18.96) to GBX 1,390 ($18.17) in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.31) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.96) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.62) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,570 ($20.53).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,360.40 ($17.79) on Monday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,808.40 ($23.65). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. The stock has a market cap of £55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,248.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,137.61%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.83) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($112,970.71). Insiders have acquired a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,269 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

