JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Target Price to GBX 2,200

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,200 ($28.77) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.25) to GBX 2,305 ($30.14) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.38) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.62) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,141 ($27.99).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,194 ($28.69) on Monday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,629 ($21.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,656 ($34.73). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,209.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,357.60. The company has a market capitalization of £8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,741.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.50 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,841.27%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($29.52), for a total transaction of £865,084.96 ($1,131,125.73). In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($29.52), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,131,125.73). Also, insider Alan Stewart acquired 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,320 ($30.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996 ($65,371.34). Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

