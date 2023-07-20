Darktrace (LON:DARK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.85) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s previous close.

DARK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price for the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.80) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darktrace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 436.80 ($5.71).

Darktrace Stock Up 4.8 %

DARK stock opened at GBX 393.60 ($5.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 300.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. Darktrace has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560.80 ($7.33). The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39,360.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

