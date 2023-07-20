Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 3,900 ($50.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.99) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.53) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,060 ($53.09).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,194 ($54.84) on Monday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,485 ($45.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,571 ($59.77). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,224.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,211.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. The firm has a market cap of £6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,356.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

