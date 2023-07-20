Morgan Stanley Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $187.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.78.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $187.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.57. Wingstop has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $223.77.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.