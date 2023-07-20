Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.38) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.62) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,200 ($28.77) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.25) to GBX 2,305 ($30.14) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,141 ($27.99).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,194 ($28.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,741.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,629 ($21.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,656 ($34.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,357.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 44.50 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,841.27%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($29.52), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,131,125.73). In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($29.52), for a total transaction of £865,084.96 ($1,131,125.73). Also, insider Alan Stewart acquired 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($30.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996 ($65,371.34). 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

