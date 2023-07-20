Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,385 ($31.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,041.67 ($26.70).

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 2,094 ($27.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,169.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,038.31. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,760 ($23.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,250 ($29.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,908.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

