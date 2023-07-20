Raymond James Weighs in on InterRent REIT’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.