Raymond James Weighs in on InterRent REIT’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Announces Dividend

InterRent REIT ( TSE:IIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

