Raymond James Weighs in on Dream Industrial REIT’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$106.83 million for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.