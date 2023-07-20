ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.20.

ASM International Price Performance

ASMIY stock opened at $458.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.52. ASM International has a 12 month low of $206.20 and a 12 month high of $470.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.69.

ASM International Cuts Dividend

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $761.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $2.2659 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. ASM International’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

