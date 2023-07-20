Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,600 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 384,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

ATUSF opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.0597 dividend. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Free Report ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.