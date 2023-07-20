Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,742,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 21,265,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.0 days.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
Athabasca Oil stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athabasca Oil
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.