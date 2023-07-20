Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,742,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 21,265,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.0 days.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Athabasca Oil stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.