Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Grows By 18.7%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 655,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,889.5 days.

ASOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. ASOS has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $12.84.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

