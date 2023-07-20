Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in June

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Aperam stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

