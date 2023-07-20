Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Ascendant Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASDRF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

