Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Issued By Raymond James

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$37.48 million during the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

