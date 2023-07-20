Brokers Set Expectations for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.81.

Shares of CCA opened at C$66.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.53. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$60.00 and a twelve month high of C$87.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

