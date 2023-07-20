Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Lowered to C$47.50

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BADFF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

