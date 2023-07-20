Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Lowered to C$77.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$78.50 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BOWFF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 85.99%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

