State Street (NYSE:STT) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $73.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 997,506 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

